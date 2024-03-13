Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in new Christmas movie with Alan Ritchson

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson will star in the upcoming holiday family comedy

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his Christmas movies comeback.

The 76-year-old actor has been cast in a new holiday family comedy The Man With The Bag, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

The logline of the upcoming movie read, “When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.”

Though it is not clear what role Schwarzenegger will assume, the outlet surmised that he will likely play Santa Claus.

He will star alongside Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who will then most likely play Vance.

Allan Rice penned the script, while Adam Shankman – the man behind A Walk to Remember and Hairspray – will direct the movie.

This marks the Austrian-born actor’s first holiday movie in nearly three decades since 1996 ‘s comedy hit Jingle All the Way.

It also marks his first movie in four years since 2019’s Kung Fury 2. That same year, he also hit the big screen with his iconic role as the Terminator in Terminator: Dark Fate.