‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 cast adds Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis is ready to get embroiled in murder mystery as he is set to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

The Hangover actor, 54, was announced as the new cast member for Hulu’s comedy-mystery sitcom on Monday. Alongside Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani was also recently revealed to have joined the cast.

According to Variety, the details of Galifianakis and Nanjiani’s roles are kept under wraps as the show gears up for its fourth season.

However, a source confirmed to the outlet that Galifianakis’ character in the show is “integral to the twist and turns of this season’s investigation.”

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep will also be returning for the fourth season to join the lead cast and executive producers, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Additional new faces in the forthcoming fourth season include Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon.

As for the plot, little is known of what in store except that the mystery-solving trio will be making a trip to Los Angeles before returning to their native New York.

Filming for the show reportedly began earlier this month in LA, however a release date has not been announced.