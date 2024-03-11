Ramadan Moon 2024: LIVE moon sighting — Pakistan, India, Bangladesh to look for crescent

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad along with other members of the committee is sighting the moon in this undated file image. — Radio Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today (Monday) evening to sight the Ramadan moon.

The meeting will be presided over by committee's Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, who has urged Pakistanis across the country to sight the crescent, wishing that the holy month began on the same day throughout the country.

Ramadan in Pakistan will begin on Tuesday if the moon is sighted today.

Meanwhile, meetings of other zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held simultaneously at their respective places on Shaban 29 after Asr prayers, for the Ramadan moon sighting of Hijri year 1445.

The Ramadan moon was expected to be born at 2pm Sunday and it could be sighted the today, when its age would be more than 28 hours, as per the Met Office.

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observing fast from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Like many other countries, Ramadan, in Pakistan, is marked by increased charity and public food drives with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening.

The month, usually, also witnesses increased business activities due to religious festivities as well as shopping trends in the run-up to Eid ul Fitr.