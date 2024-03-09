Sarah Ferguson receives praise for special tribute to 'strong woman' Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson receives praise for her special tribute to Princess Diana

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has paid a very special tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II to mark International Women's Day on Friday.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother honoured the late royals and other influential women in her life with sweet post on social media.

She wrote: "Thinking of some of the strong women who've been part of my life - my late mother, my dear, departed friends Diana and Carolyn Cotterell and my fierce, beautiful, loving daughters Beatrice and Eugenie who make me proud every day."

Ferguson's post attracted massive praise from her followers and fans of the much-loved royals, with one commenting: "Her with Eugenie and Beatrix, Diana, the queen, Lisa Marie. A great tribute to remind very special ladies."



Another wrote: "Wonderful how you always remember your special friend Diana."

"You have known some extraordinary women," said the third one.