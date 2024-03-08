Ariana Grande and Evan Peters' electric chemistry in 'We Can't Be Friends'

Ariana Grande unveiled the highly-anticipated official music video for her latest track, We Can't Be Friends, Wait for Your Love, on Friday morning.



Serving as the second visual release from her acclaimed album, Eternal Sunshine, the video features Grande in a role opposite actor Evan Peters.

However, it wasn't just the new music that ignited a frenzy across social media platforms; fans were quick to commend the undeniable on-screen chemistry between the two stars.



"The way Evan Peters and Ariana Grande effortlessly connect on screen is mesmerizing.

It's high time someone casts them in a romantic comedy," one enthusiast expressed on X.

Her character, Peaches, navigates through the emotional aftermath of a breakup by seeking solace in a clinic designed to erase memories of her former love interest, portrayed by Peters.

The video encapsulates tender moments between Grande and Peters, such as interactions in an arcade, contrasted with scenes revealing the strain and complexities within their relationship.

The climax of the video is marked by a poignant moment where her character embraces closure in the form of erasure, symbolized by a poignant scene in an examination room.