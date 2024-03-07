Debra Byrd, Kelly Clarkson’s ‘American Idol’ vocal coach, dead at 72

Debra Byrd was a vocal coach on shows like ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice,’ and others

Beloved vocalist Debra Byrd has passed away at the age of 72, leaving the industry in tears.

Deadline reported that Byrd passed away on Tuesday, March 5. However, no cause of death or location was given.

Byrd was a vocal coach on shows like American Idol, The Voice, Canadian Idol, Military Idol, Majors and Minors, and others.

She also boasted an impressive roaster of students, including the “Original American Idol” Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, as well many Grammy winners and Broadway stars.

Barry Manilow, 80 – who performed with Byrd for years – led the tributes to the late legend.

“This is one of the saddest days of my life. I just can’t wrap around the fact that Debra Byrd is no longer with me. She was one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had. I will miss you forever, my love,” he posted to X.



Jennifer Hudson, 42 – who had also been under Byrd’s wings – also expressed her grief in an Instagram post.



“Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, the vocal coach on American Idol. She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning! I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime Rest in peace, Debra,” Hudson wrote.