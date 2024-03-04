Want to be safe from heart attack? Here is important care that you should do

A representational image depicting a heart attack. — Cardio Metabolic Institute/File

In the United States, about 800,000 people suffer a heart attack annually, however, the true number could actually be much higher because, as per the specialists, at least half of heart attacks are "silent," meaning that the victim may not seek medical attention despite having few to no symptoms.

You want to take every precaution to prevent a heart attack because they may be extremely dangerous and cause damage to your heart, regardless of how silent they are, according to Parade.

There are certain things you can do (and not do) that will automatically lower your risk of having a heart attack, even if there is no foolproof technique to ensure you won't ever experience one.

Eating a nutritious diet is one adjustment you can make to instantly lower your chance of having a heart attack, suggests Dr Sandeep R Singh, a cardiologist and medical advisor to Recovery Plus.

This should include “lots of fruits, veggies, whole grains and lean proteins,” says Dr Singh. “Adopting a heart-healthy diet low in saturated fats, trans fats, sodium and refined sugars can significantly reduce the risk of heart attack.”

Dr Kohli echoes that advice. “I recommend every plate have half fruits/vegetables/legumes, a quarter lean protein (fish, tofu) and a quarter a whole grain,” she says. “This food should have lots of colours (especially the vegetables), be made fresh, be minimally processed and low in sodium. With this ‘recipe’ for healthy eating, we can try to incorporate the DASH and/or Mediterranean diets, which are both considered ‘heart healthy’ into our lives.”

In addition to this; some other changes like exercise, quitting smoking, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can also help people to tackle the risks of a heart attack.

