TikTok's germ-buster exposes shocking reality of potable water from restaurant

Have you ever wondered what lurks on the surfaces we touch daily?
Tim Call, a 32-year-old microbiologist from Utah, unravels the secret.
The scientist is on a mission to reveal the unseen world of germs, and his recent TikTok video has left thousands in shock and disbelief.
In a short nine-second clip posted on his profile @WhatMightGrow, Tim compares the bacteria collected from a popular fast-food chain's drinks dispenser to what it should ideally look like.
Saw the video?
The footage reveals a stark contrast – a murky, orangey-brown liquid from the fast-food dispenser compared to a crystal-clear sample moments later. The revelation has sparked widespread concern and disgust among viewers.
One concerned viewer, Quarkz, expressed, "I’m never asking for a cup of water at a restaurant again!"
The sentiment echoed across comments, with others sharing their own experiences and apprehensions. The viral video, accompanied by a Spongebob soundbite, has gained traction, leaving many questioning the hygiene of commonly used public spaces.
Tim, with his TikTok following of over 317,000, is no stranger to exposing the grim reality of everyday items. Recently, he turned his attention to cinema popcorn, conducting a revealing experiment that unveiled shocking findings.
Visiting a local cinema, Tim collected fresh popcorn from the stand and grabbed a handful from the theatre floor. Testing both samples, he uncovered a stark difference in the petri dishes under the microscope. The fresh popcorn dish remained relatively clean, while the floor popcorn dish exhibited thousands of bacterial colonies and large patches of fungus.
As viewers grappled with the revelation, comments poured in, with one person humorously stating, "So what you’re saying is; I shouldn’t eat popcorn off the floor anymore?" Tim's experiments serve as a visual guide, answering questions about the cleanliness of everyday items.
Tim shared his motivation, stating, "I make this content because I’ve always been curious about what was growing around me, and I wanted to visually see it."
