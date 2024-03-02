Security forces kill three terrorists during IBO in KP's Karak

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

Security forces gunned down three terrorists and injured four others in a heavy exchange of fire with militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district, the military's media wing said.



In a brief statement released on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the security forces conducted the "IBO on the reported presence of terrorists".

It said that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies and civilians.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area," the ISPR stated.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan witnessed a spike in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP provinces in a few months which also marred the pre-election phase in some provincial pockets.

In response, the security forces also intensified actions against the terrorism-hit areas and achieved success by restoring peace in the affected parts, especially in areas bordering Afghanistan.

Last week, the security forces neutralised six terrorists in another IBO in KP’s North Waziristan district.