Selena Gomez recalls being 'embarassed' by Benny Blanco at Emmys

File footage

Selena Gomez recently recalled being embarrassed by beau Benny Blanco at Emmy’s during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



This came after host Kimmel asked if she ever rant into someone “that you met that you’re like Oh My God! For me this is somebody exciting to meet?”

The former Disney actress replied: “Yeah. This is kind of embarrassing, at the Emmys, Jason Segel happened to be at the Emmys.”

The Love You Like A Love Song star mentioned her bedtime routine, sharing that the actress has this habit of binging shows before falling asleep.



She admitted to watching comfort shows like Friends etc, noting recently she's been tuning into How I Met Your Mother and falls asleep to the "same show" every night.

Speaking to the host, Selena recounted the Emmy incident when she accidentally waved back at Segel, assuming he was waving at her.

The actor “out of awkwardness” felt compelled to walk over to the 31-year-old singer to greet her in person.

The Single Soon alum's boyfriend Benny Blanco told the actor upfront that his girlfriend “falls asleep to [him] every night,” leaving Gomez speechless.

The American singer and actress answered various questions, offering an insight into her life. She talked about her love interests following the release of her latest song Love On.

