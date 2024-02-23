Imran Khan wants to see a doctor. Why?

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — Agencies/File

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has sought permission to see a doctor.

During a hearing of a corruption case today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder requested Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court that he wanted his dental checkup done as he is 70 years old now.

Khan has been facing a number of legal challenges since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. However, his party emerged as the largest group in the National Assembly in the February 8 polls and is in a comfortable position to form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When the court took up the £190m settlement case today, he walked to the rostrum and asked permission for a dental check-up. To this, the judge said, he can go to the jail doctor.

At the judge's response, the PTI founder said it's been seven months since he went for a medical check-up.

The judge then directed the former premier to file a petition in this regard and the court will give an appropriate order. After this, the PTI founder filed an application in this regard.

During the proceedings, the court also allowed him to meet his wife Bushra Bibi.

The court then adjourned the hearing till February 27.