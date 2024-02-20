Karachi likely to hit by three-day rain spell next week

Commuters make their way at a road amid rain showers in the Provincial Capital

KARACHI: Karachi's citizens should prepare for another wet spell as the weather analysts have forecast rain in the port city by the end of this week under a westerly system of winds.

Weather expert Jawad Memon said there is a chance of showers in Sindh and Balochistan under the rain-producing system, which is expected to enter the country and Karachi is also expected to receive rain under this rain-producing system, he added.

Memon said that the system is expected to remain effective till February 27.

It may be noted that heavy downpours coupled with thunder and lightning wreaked havoc in the metropolis earlier this month, as rainwater mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines flooded the roads and streets across the city.

Following the rain, major arteries in the mega city were submerged with rainwater and commuters were stuck in their vehicles, while water also entered houses and hospitals.

Commuters faced troubles due to accumulated water mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines on most of the roads, including MA Jinnah Road and II Chundrigar Road.