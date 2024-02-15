PTI to stage 'peaceful' protests on Feb 17 against 'rigged polls'

PTI supporters block Peshawar to Islambad highway as they protest, in Peshawar on February 12, 2024. — AFP

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced countrywide "peaceful" protests against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, inviting different political parties having the stance of 'engineering' in polls results to join.



Former PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, while speaking to journalists after a meeting with party founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail, invited the political parties — including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and others, who believe that the recent elections were rigged — to join them in their protest on Saturday.

The party also rebutted the reports of forming an alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Centre and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement came after sources-based reports of PTI founder Imran Khan softening his stance against political rivals and consenting to hold talks with the PPP and the party's breakaway faction led by Parvez Khattak.



Party sources told Geo News that Khan, who remains incarcerated at Adiala jail, is "ready" to talk to the PPP, which has already announced supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's candidate for prime minister — Shehbaz Sharif.

However, PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif denied the reports of contacting PPP for government formation. Speaking to journalists, the lawyer said that the PTI founder had “strictly” advised against holding talks with PPP and PML-N.

“Reports of [PTI] forming government with PPP are misleading. The PTI founder said to sit in opposition but not to forge alliance with PPP and PML-N,” he added.

Later, while talking to journalists after meeting with Khan in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar and Sher Afzal Marwat also ruled out a coalition with the Bilawal-led party.

“We informed Khan sahib about PPP’s messages. In response, Khan sahib flatly rejected the idea of power-sharing with either the PPP or the PML-N,” Marwat told journalists.

Moreover, Gohar categorically rejected media reports claiming a proposed political alliance between PTI and PTI-P in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We will not be joining hands with the PTI-P.”

'Enough numbers': Omar Ayub candidate for PM's slot

In a recent development, the party also nominated its general secretary Omar Ayub as its candidate for the post of the country's prime minister.



Meanwhile, Khan also nominated Mian Aslam as the PTI's nominee for Punjab chief minister and Salar Khan for Balochistan’s top office.

Reiterating the claims of winning the most National Assembly seats in the 2024 polls, the Imran-founded party said it has secured 180 NA seats.

“We have secured 180 seats," former PTI chairman Gohar said, adding that his party would only accept the results complied in line with the Form 45s.

In light of the leader’s revelation about asking the political parties to join PTI’s protests, sources said that Gohar would lead a delegation into a meeting with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

'Imran Khan seeks US help against rigging'



PTI leader Barrister Saif, who was also present during the presser, said PTI founder wants the United States to keep an eye on election rigging and raise its voice against it.

The US has patronised and supported dictators and corrupt people everywhere, Saif said, conveying Khan’s message, but Washington now has a chance to "rectify its mistakes".

He added that the US did not raise its voice on the elections in Pakistan, as it should have.

Meanwhile, Barrister Saif also announced that the party will nominate Asad Qaiser's brother Aqeebullah for the KP assembly’s speaker post.