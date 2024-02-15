Hulu pulls plug on beloved comedy 'This Fool' despite rave reviews

Hulu has made the surprising decision to cancel the well-received comedy series This Fool after two seasons. Created by and starring Chris Estrada, the show garnered critical acclaim for its humour, heart, and unique perspective on Los Angeles gang rehabilitation.



The series followed Julio Lopez (Estrada), a 30-year-old who juggled working at a rehab centre with navigating the complexities of family and his personal growth. With its diverse cast and authentic portrayal of South Central L.A., This Fool received positive reviews for its humour and tackling important social issues.

Despite the critical praise, the show failed to attract a large enough audience to warrant renewal.

Industry insiders are baffled by the cancellation, noting the show's strong critical reception and potential for further exploration. Fans have expressed their disappointment online, citing the show's humour, relatable characters, and importance in representing diverse voices.

The cancellation raises questions about the challenges faced by diverse programming on streaming platforms. This Fool joins a growing list of series with critical acclaim but limited viewerships that fall victim to the competitive streaming landscape.

While the future of This Fool remains uncertain, its cancellation sparks an important conversation about representation and the struggles faced by smaller shows amidst the ever-growing streaming wars.