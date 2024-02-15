Megan Fox claps back at critics hitting her Super Bowl look: 'Don't look'

Megan Fox is responding to those who expressed disapproval of her appearance over the Super Bowl weekend in 2024.



The 37-year-old Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen actress shared pictures of herself and rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday, showing the couple posing with Taylor Swift and her husband, Travis Kelce. She also included another picture taken that same evening.

The photos were taken at Zouk nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Joe Oravec, a Chiefs fan, shared them for the first time on Tuesday.

Following the photographs' release, numerous trolls focused on Fox's facial features, claiming the actor had plastic surgery.

“Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” the Expend4bles talent wrote in her Instagram caption.

“Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll," she continued. "when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real s*x dolls you can only get in japan.”

Before celebrating with Swift and Kelce, both 34, the actress and the 33-year-old rapper known as "Emo Girl" had a great time during Super Bowl weekend in Vegas.

On Friday, the couple went to the Thomas & Mack Centre to see a Future concert. Videos of him and Fox matching each other in all-black attire were posted by a MGK fan account.