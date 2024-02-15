The Beckham’s Valentines Day 2024: Check out David, Victoria’s loving tributes

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Valentine Day

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham didn’t let their love die after all these years of marriage, and still celebrate Valentine's Day, at least with a tribute.



“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend. I love you,” David, 48, captioned a loving Instagram photo on Wednesday, February 14, showing a selfie of him kissing his wife at the beach.

He then referenced his own words about Victoria from his 2023 Netflix documentary series, Beckham, writing, “I mean I just fancied her.”

He also tagged their children in the post, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

“I love you so much!!!!” Victoria, 49, reacted by reposting the picture on her Instagram Story.

In a different post, the fashion designer expressed her love for her spouse as well.

“Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy love u so much @davidbeckham!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post of David wearing a Western hat.

Victoria revealed old pictures of herself and her spouse, which included a picture from one of her pregnancies and a picture of them cuddling following her March 2023 Paris Fashion Week show.