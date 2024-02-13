Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan's 'shameless' move

Britain's outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their shocking new move that also raised eyebrows among the royal family.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) co-host, 58, has reacted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise decision to rebrand their official website as: "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," despite calls in the UK for the them to be stripped of the honours.

Morgan hit out at the Montecito-based couple as their main online hub, previously known as archewell.com, was overhauled and rebranded sussex.com with the site name of "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."



Turning to X (formerly known as Twitter), Morgan urged King Charles and the royal family to not allow them using their royal titles for the personal gains as he shared The New York Post's article titled "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for ‘ridiculous’ new website — read their ‘self-serving’ bios."

Morgan wrote: "The Royal Family should not allow this shameless, brazen exploitation of Royal titles."



Harry and Meghan's decision to formally use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles in such an official capacity has sparked outrage in the UK, where the California-based couple's popularity has plummeted in the years since they stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020.