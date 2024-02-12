Taylor Swift introduces Ice Spice to Travis Kelce's brother

Taylor Swift shares Ice Spice delight with Travis Kelce's brother Jason.

Taylor Swift introduced her close friend and recent collaborator, Ice Spice, to Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, during Sunday's Super Bowl extravaganza in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old pop sensation, enjoying the sporting spectacle from a lavish $1 million suite, took a moment to facilitate the meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles star and Ice Spice, also known as Isis Gaston.

Ice Spice in her distinctive orange curly afro, donned a sleek black Balenciaga turtleneck with an eye-catching open-back design.

Meanwhile, towering at 6 feet 3 inches, Jason Kelce leaned over to shake hands with the petite 5 feet 3 inches Ice Spice, sporting a casual yet supportive look in a short-sleeved red shirt to cheer on his younger brother.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice forged a close bond last summer after teaming up for a remix of Swift's hit song Karma.

Recalling the moment she received the unexpected call from her manager about Taylor's interest in working together, Ice Spice admitted she was initially taken aback.

"I was home, and my manager called me and was like, Oh, Taylor wants you on a record' And I'm like, Taylor?" she recounted.

She revealed that she had been having a rough day, feeling overwhelmed with emotion, but the news of Taylor's invitation lifted her spirits.

"I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something, and then he called me with that news.

And then I cried more, because I knew it was good news," she shared.



