Key sign King Charles' cancer diagnosis is 'incredibly serious'

file footage

Prince Harry travelling to the UK to visit King Charles highlights the urgency of his cancer diagnosis.



The 75-year-old monarch has been diagnosed with a form of cancer after undergoing a procedure for the treatment of his enlarged prostrate.

According to GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker, his health condition must be “incredibly serious,” prompting his estranged son to drop everything and get on the very first flight to his home country.

The King is understood to have personally informed Harry alongside four senior members of the royal family of the cancer diagnosis.

As of now, the Spare author was reportedly spotted leaving Los Angeles airport and is due to board the plane to London soon.

Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, are not accompanying the duke.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace released on Monday sent shockwaves around the world, announcing King Charles’ diagnosis.

It read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," according to the emailed statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."