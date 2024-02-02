Darius Rucker’s ex girlfriend Kate Quigley delights in his drug arrest: ‘Karma’

Darius Rucker began a short-lived romance with Kate Quigley after ending his 20-year marriage in 2020

Darius Tucker’s ex-girlfriend is rejoicing over his downfall.

Following his headline-making arrest, Kate Quigley wasted no time to blast her “d-bag ex’ Tucker on X (formerly Twitter), reveling in joy as he was taken into custody.

“Yes, I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma,” Quigley nonchalantly wrote on her social media Thursday evening, further adding a heart emoji.



She then posted a follow-up tweet with a now-deleted selfie of her in a blue bikini while sticking her tongue out – clearly joyful over the news.

“Mood when u [sic] hear you d-bag ex got arrested,” she wrote, along with the hashtag “Karma.”



The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman was arrested Thursday in Williamson County, Tennessee.

According to TMZ, the country singer, 57, was booked on three misdemeanor charges, including the simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance and violation of the city’s vehicle registration law for driving with an expired registration tag.

He was released on a $10,500 bond.



Rucker began a brief romance with the 42-year-old comedian in 2020 after ending his 20-year marriage with Beth Leonard.

Though the couple went Instagram-official with their relationship, they called it quits soon after.

In 2021, Quigley suffered an accidental drug overdose. Though she recovered, her friends didn’t make it.

When Ruckus spoke up about Quigley’s recovery and offered his condolences for the victims, Quigley fired back, "Hi Darius, could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven't called once to see how i'm doing & have no clue?"

