Sophie Turner faces cruel mum-shaming over ski trip with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner faces criticism over family choices as she enjoys ski trip with new beau.

Sophie Turner recently confirming her relationship with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, stirred controversy after sharing snapshots from their couple's ski getaway.

Commenters raised questions about the whereabouts of Turner's children, Willa, three, and Delphine, 19 months, from her estranged husband Joe Jonas.

Turner and Jonas are currently in the process of divorcing, with a temporary custody agreement in place.

Despite the scrutiny, the Game of Thrones star, accompanied by friends including solicitor Rupert Gorst, embraced the slopes during this winter excursion.



In response to Turner's caption, 'Jägerbomb anyone?' on her recent Instagram post showcasing her couple's ski trip with Peregrine Pearson, trolls bombarded her with repeated inquiries about the whereabouts of her children.

One fan defended Turner, questioning the sudden interest in her parenting, stating, "Why do people care where her children are? I don't see them in her posts from when she was married."

Another echoed the sentiment, expressing confusion about the sudden scrutiny, emphasizing that Turner has never previously shared her children on social media.

Others joined in to support the actress, highlighting her right to have a life beyond motherhood at 27.

Amid the online chatter, some reminded critics to maintain consistent concerns for both Turner and her estranged husband Joe Jonas.