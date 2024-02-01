Meghan Markle, Prince Harry actively engage in 'multiple new Netflix projects'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are actively involved in multiple new Netflix projects, including a film and two other 'unscripted' projects, as disclosed by a company executive.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a five-year deal with the California-based streaming giant, valued at approximately $100 million (£80 million).

Speculation has arisen about the potential renewal of the deal next year, especially after their £15million Spotify contract ended early in June last year.

Now, Netflix's chief content officer Bela Bajaria has revealed that Harry and Meghan 'actually have a bunch in development' under their Archewell Productions arm.

According to The Times, Ms Bajaria told a Netflix promotional event in Hollywood that the Sussexes were working on 'a couple of unscripted things' - thought to be documentaries - plus a film and a series which are all in 'very early development'.

Specific details on the shows are unknown, but the film could be related to Harry and Meghan's planned £3million adaptation of the novel Meet Me At The Lake.

It comes after Harry and Meghan turned up in Jamaica last week after being invited by the family of Paramount boss Brian Robbins with whom they have a friendship.



