Election 2024: Schools to remain closed from Feb 3-11

Students at an Islamabad School. — X/@Shaimaakhalil/File

ISLAMABAD: In view of the upcoming general elections, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Thursday announced the closure of public and private educational institutions from February 6 to 9 in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the ministry: “In view of the upcoming general elections 2024 to be held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, It has been decided to declare public holidays from February 6 to 9.”

It further said that the educational institutions in the federal capital would “reopen February 10 (Saturday)”.

The public and private schools, however, would actually remain shut from February 3 to 11. The schools observe two weekly holidays —Saturday and Sunday — hence it would remain closed on Saturday (February 3).

In addition to this, the federal government had declared February 5 (Monday) a public holiday on account of “Kashmir Solidarity Day”. The educational facilities would remain closed from February 6 to 9 due to the general elections.

Following a 9-day break, the schools would reopen on February 12 (Monday).