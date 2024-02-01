Demi Lovato: From gown to glam! Rockstar surprise at Red Dress Concert

Demi Lovato stunned the audience at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Concert with a surprise outfit change, showcasing both elegance and rockstar vibes.



Taking the stage in a flowing, red gown with a dramatic train, the Heart Attack delivered a powerful performance of her hit ballads, captivating the crowd with her emotional vocals and stage presence.

But the night wasn't over yet. Midway through her set, Lovato surprised everyone by disappearing backstage, only to return moments later in a complete transformation.

Gone was the flowing gown, replaced by a head-turning red pantsuit, complete with the same coloured leather jacket and statement earrings.

"Tonight is all about reminding women how important it is to advocate for ourselves and prioritize our health," she wrote in one post. "Join me and @american_heart and @goredforwomen as we Go Red for Women!"

The Let It Go singer's dynamic duo of outfits resonated with fans and critics alike. Social media buzzed with praise for the singer's versatility and bold choices. One fan tweeted, "From angelic to rockstar, Demi Lovato owned the stage tonight! The outfit change was epic!" Another commented, "She's come so far, and it shows. Both looks were amazing, but that red suit? Pure fire!"