Margot Robbie sets the record straight on Greta Gerwig Oscar nomination

Margot Robbie has recently addressed Barbie Oscar nominations at the Screen Actors Guild screening in Los Angeles on Tuesday.



The actress and Greta Gerwig's fans previously slammed Academy Awards for leaving her out of the Best Actress category and Greta from Best Director, even though, the movie had earned eight nominations.

Interestingly, Margot was recognised as a producer in Best Picture while Greta received Adapted Screenplay nomination among eight awards nomination.



However, Margot confessed, “I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is.”

Margot believed that Barbie, which collected over $1 billion at the box office, is “bigger than us and bigger than our industry”.

“But it’s been an incredible year for all the films,” she remarked.



Margot also responded to her fans' concerns over her nomination.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said via PEOPLE.

The Dreamland actress added, “I am beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations — it’s so wild.”

Margot noted that the movie did “way more than we ever dreamed it would, and that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this”.



Interestingly, both Margot and Greta received support from other Barbie nominees such as Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara but their fans expressed their disappointment over their snubs.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Academy Awards, which will air live on March 10, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.