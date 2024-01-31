Demi Moore offers golden rule to families dealing with dementia amid Bruce Willis diagnosis

Demi Moore has recently offered golden rule to families of dementia patients.



Speaking on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the Indecent Proposal actress revealed she had made it sure to stay close to ex-husband Bruce Willis after finding out he’s suffering from fronto-temporal dementia last year.

While living with Bruce, Demi learned one important thing and that’s to “take in the joy and the love” in the present and accept Bruce the way he is, rather than grieve over his condition.

When Andy questioned, “What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?”

Demi, who is currently promoting her role in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, responded, “I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at.”

Reflecting on Die Hard actor’s health condition, the Ghost actress explained, “When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present.”

“And take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not,” she added.