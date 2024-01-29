Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to correct past mistakes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who allegedly caused some stress to Kate Middleton with their claims about the future Queen, have been advised to reach out to the Princess of Wales to correct their past mistakes.



Some royal experts claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused huge reputational damage to the royal family with their Netflix series, and in the Duke's memoir Spare, Taking repeated sideswipes at Kate.



Now, Harry and Meghan are being urged by royal commentators and historians to send good wishes to Princess Kate as she returned home after her major abdominal surgery.

On Sunday, it was revealed that "Kate's life was in real danger". The Spanish channel Telecinco in new episode of Fiesta, shared details about the health status of Princes Kate.

"The truth, we will never know unless the recovery does not progress as it should, because they will have no choice," commented one of the contributors.

"Among the information available... Is she okay right now? Is her life currently in danger?" asked the show presenter.



However, the response was far from reassuring and raises intrigue about what has happened in recent days.

"Her life was in great danger. The concern at the Royal House was palpable. The postoperative process became complicated, and her life had to be saved," journalists from the discussion table have confessed.

Now, Kensington Palace has shared a delightful news on Monday saying: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress."