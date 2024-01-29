Justin Timberlake revisits hilarious mishap involving Travis Kelce

Justin Timberlake took a tumble, a little harder than expected, courtesy of Travis Kelce

Justin Timberlake seemingly underestimated the strength of NFL player Travis Kelce in the heat of the moment, causing him an injury.

The SexyBack singer appeared during the Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and recalled the time when he played golf with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end and his teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Timberlake and Fallon had a golf tournament with the KC teammates in Las Vegas, where the Selfish singer took a tumble that hurt a lot more than it looked.

“I had the greatest time,” said Fallon of the game as he showed a video of himself scoring a shot, as the other three celebrated. “Even the other team was rooting for me. That’s how bad I am.”

After the shot, in the video, Kelce picks up Fallon for a hug. Suddenly, the former boy bander asked if there was more footage on the video, “Because Travis Kelce almost — I saw my life flash before my eyes.”



“He went up and did one of those [side body bumps], you know, when they jump,” recalled Timberlake. “And I was like, ‘He’s doing it. I have to do it.’ And I forgot that he weighs like 80 lbs. more than me.”

Fallon added, laughing, “You basically got tackled.”

In the video, Timberlake falls to the ground after the ‘friendly’ bump.

“Now, while that might not look like much,” explained Timberlake, telling the audience his neck was stiff “for about a week” after the golf outing.