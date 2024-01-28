James Haskell becomes favourite for Celebrity Big Brother appearance

It is reported that he has been 'extremely open' regarding the details of the separation with Chloe Madeley

James Haskell's candid and straightforward demeanour has positioned him as the preferred contestant to feature in the ITV's reboot Celebrity Big Brother.

The 38-year-old former rugby player declared the separation of his five-year marriage to Chloe Madeley, 36, in October of last year.

It is reported that he has been 'extremely open' with the show's producers regarding the details of the separation.

The couple is currently engaged in co-parenting their 17-month-old daughter, Bodhi. James is expected to relocate from the family home in the upcoming weeks.

A source told The Mirror how James would be a brilliant housemate due to his 'great character' and likeable personality.

Before going on to say: 'He's also single after splitting from Chloe, and he was really open about that in his meeting.

Bosses think that openness would be fantastic for the show, and people would really warm to him.

Adding: 'But he is also not afraid to call a spade a spade and will speak his mind, which was another characteristic that really appealed to the bookers.'

CBB, which is expected to air in March, is also reportedly lining up contestants such as Dragons' Den entrepreneur Levi Roots and music manager Louis Walsh.

It comes after Chloe said she is 'boy crazy' following her estranged husband James being pictured cosying up to a mystery woman at a party in London on Wednesday.

Chloe was asked about her love life on Instagram during a Q and A and told her followers she has had a 'c**p week'.

One fan asked: 'Do you like boys or girls and are you dating?' to which Chloe replied: 'Boy crazy and not don't 'date', not my style.'

Another follower asked Chloe how she was doing to which she said: 'Not having the best week tbh.