PML-N unveils election manifesto days before Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will unveil his party's much-anticipated election manifesto today, as the country gears up for general polls scheduled to be held on February 8.



Earlier today, The News reported that the delay in the manifesto's launch was due to the party's aim to address crucial issues as well as include reforms after consultation with stakeholders from all walks of life.



"This is the reason the manifesto committee was divided into 35 sub-committees which consulted with the experts of every relevant field to include their input," PML-N Manifesto Committee Chairman Senator Irfan Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui added that PML-N is the only party to invite public opinion to address issues of the masses in its manifesto. "We received input from more than 7,000 Pakistanis to improve the manifesto."

The key focus is on policies for economic revival, judicial reforms with the consultation of the judiciary, constitutional protection for local bodies system, formation of a new ministry of youth affairs to address the younger generation’s issues.

Whereas, the party has chalked out special plans for climate change, information technology, media, reforms in bureaucracy and other important issues.

About the salient features of the party manifesto, Senator Siddiqui said it will be a comprehensive document to present the party’s agenda and set of goals to Pakistani voters. Nawaz Sharif personally supervised the entire process and took weekly briefings from the committee on its progress, he said.

"The PMLN wants to introduce judicial reforms and for this purpose, we have proposed in our manifesto to amend certain laws with the consultation of the higher judiciary," informed Senator Siddiqui.

In addition, the committee has also proposed establishing alternate platforms for the dispensation of justice to reduce the pendency of cases from the courts, he said.

“The PMLN intends to bring reforms in the local bodies system. We are going to give constitutional protection to the local bodies system in the country," he commented.

"The PMLN recognises the importance of youth in the country and wants to engage with them. For this purpose, a new ministry of youth affairs will be formed. The ministry will deal with the issues related to youth be it education, sports, employment etc," the senator revealed.

"The party has also worked on bringing reforms in bureaucracy to improve the governance in the country. Apart from bureaucratic reforms, we have also proposed to increase the upper age limit for CSS candidates from 28 years to 30 years. This will also be beneficial for the youth," he said.

Similarly, the party has also included a dedicated section to address the issues related to climate change, media, information technology, education and health sectors. Whereas foreign policy including Kashmir has been given special attention in the party manifesto, according to a party member who was also part of the committee.

Another committee member informed The News that PMLN has also focused and given priority to sports and information technology.