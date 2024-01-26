Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new video goes viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced an awkward moment at glitzy film premiere in Jamaica this week.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in new viral video, appeared to be in tense when they were shown to their seats, which were several rows back from the first ones, where special guests are usually placed.



Meghan and Harry surprised every one as they attended the premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love "at the Carib 5 theatre in Cross Roads ahead of the film's release on February 14.



In the clip, Harry looks pensive as he appears to be holding his beard, while Meghan is seen listening to her team before proceeding to sit in one of the seats.



Royal fans could not stop mocking Meghan and Harry on social media, with several saying the royal couple were shocked at their placement.

The couple's appearance, which came during the same week that the royal family has been dealing with a series of health issues involving King Charles and Princess Kate, sparked reactions from the royal fans and commentators



One user reacted as writing: "Haz is not okay with this. Picking his beard."

Another chimed in: "OMG, this so bad, I’m so embarrassed for them, specially M with that outfit and then you got the people around then with casual clothes."

