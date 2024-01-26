Kevin Costner shades ex-wife Christine Baumgartner’s new flame

Kevin Costner shared what he thought of his ex-wife's romance with their neighbour

Kevin Costner issued a subtle new dig after he was quizzed about his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner’s new romance with their former neightbour Josh Connor.

In an interaction with paparazzi the actor was quizzed about his thoughts on his ex-wife dating their neighbour.

“I don’t have a next-door neighbor,” he responded as per a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

His curt response comes a month after reports claimed that Baumgartner took her romance to the next level by moving in with Connor after the former couple’s divorce was finalized.

An insider earlier told Us Weekly that the Yellowstone star had "strong suspicions that something was going on between" the two.

However, Baumgartner paid no heed to her ex-husband’s thoughts and said that the actor was also linked to Jewel since December 2023 and thus he did not have "anything to complain about".

The source continued to reveal that the new couple have been going strong in the face of her divorce and so Costner's opinion of their new relationship was irrelevant.

“Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal,” the source continued.

“If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.”



Meanwhile, Costner's own romance with Jewel has been on a positive trajectory with a source saying that "they check a lot of boxes for each other."

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," the insider shared.