Colman Domingo expresses excitement for playing key role in upcoming biopic ‘Michael’

Colman Domingo on playing key role in upcoming biopic ‘Michael’

Colman Domingo has recently expressed his excitement for playing the role of Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.



“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon,” said Domingo in a press statement via Deadline.

Domingo, who is nominated for Rustin role in Best Actor category, stated, “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown.”

“There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channelling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level,” mentioned the Euphoria actor.

Domingo has reportedly joined the late pop icon’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is playing his King of Pop uncle in the Antoine Fuqua-directed movie.

While praising Domingo, Fuqua explained, “Colman has such incredible range – he puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation.”

“I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager,” remarked Fuqua.

Meanwhile, Graham King, the producer of new movie, added, “Few actors present themselves with Colman’s screen presence and force of will.”

“We’re so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on this journey,” concluded King.