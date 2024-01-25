Grenade, gun attack on ECP office martyrs policeman in Turbat

QUETTA: Just a few days before the general elections, unidentified armed men Thursday attacked the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) regional office in Balochistan’s Turbat and martyred a policeman.



According to police, an exchange of fire took place when the unidentified armed men attempted to enter the ECP office of the regional election commissioner in Turbat.

During the encounter, a police personnel, identified as Namrooz, laid down his life in the line of duty and foiled the militants’ plot.

After failing to enter the ECP office, the armed men lobbed a hand grenade into the office. Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion. Meanwhile, the unidentified armed men managed to flee from the scene unchallenged.

After being informed, the police and law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and launched investigations.

The incident took place a day after Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Turbat to review the measures being taken for the conduct of the general election in a transparent manner in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Domki had said the government was committed to ensuring the security of the candidates participating in the elections and maintaining the law and order situation in the province to conduct the election peacefully.

He had further said that the caretaker set-up had enhanced the steps taken for maintaining law and order situation during the electoral process and an effective strategy had been formulated for the restoration of peace in the province.

Earlier this week, election offices of PPP-P candidates in Mastung and Kharan came under hand grenade attacks. Last week, PPP-P candidate for the provincial assembly Mir Asghar Rind also survived a grenade attack in Turbat.