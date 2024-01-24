Maryam terms Nawaz 'ladla' of masses

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addressing the political gathering at Nankana Sahib on January 24, 2024 — Screengrab/YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Wednesday responded to favouritism allegations against her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif, terming him as a "ladla (blue-eyed boy) of the people".



"It is said that Nawaz is a ladla, yes, but he is a ladla of the masses", Maryam said while addressing a political gathering at Nakana Sahib as the party tries to woo its supporters ahead of the February 8 polls.



The remarks, without naming anyone in particular, seemingly referred to the statements made by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who on various occasions, has accused Nawaz and his party of "relying on something other than the people of Pakistan to become prime minister for the fourth time".



The verbal showdown between the latter two has increased in recent days as the PPP chairman, who is currently leading the party's election campaign with fiery speeches, has been taking jibes at the Nawaz-led party during public gatherings.



Speaking today at the rally, the PML-N's senior vice president, without taking any names, brushed off allegations against her father accusing him of conspiring against the then Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"Nawaz didn't oust you as you shot yourself in the foot [...] You yourself are responsible for destroying your party," Maryam said.

Commenting on her party's priorities if they are voted into power, the party's chief organiser said that the PML-N is not in contest with any political party, but instead, its fight is against soaring inflation and exuberant electricity bills.

Recalling her father's ouster from office in 2017, she stressed that the three-time former prime minister was ousted via a conspiracy, rigging and foul play.

"Give Nawaz a chance to serve [you once again]," she added while lamenting on the repeated ouster of the party supremo from the office.