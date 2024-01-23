Britney Spears’ 2002 movie ‘Crossroads’ to stream for first time on Netflix

Britney Spears reflected in her 2023 memoir that ‘Crossroads’ had a negative influence on her life

Britney Spears is coming to Netflix.

After over two decades, the Princess of Pop is finally claiming her cinematic spotlight as her 2002 movie, Crossroads, makes it streaming debut on Netflix.

The popular streaming service made the announcement Monday, honoring Spears’ first-ever role on the big screen by making it available to stream on their platform on February 15.

“The first movie ever to star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming… but that’s about to change!” Netflix declared on its social media, adding, “We’re thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix – GLOBALLY – starting February 15.”

Crossroads is a teen comedy-drama film directed by Tamra Davis and starring Spears – who was just in her early twenties at the time – alongside Zoe Saldaña and Taryn Manning.



Written by the brilliant Shonda Rhimes, the screenplay unfolds the post-graduation escapade of Lucy (Spears), Kit (Saldaña), and Mimi (Manning) – three highschool graduates rekindling their childhood friendship on an adventurous cross-country road trip.

The movie also stars Spears’ younger sister – Jamie Lynn – as a younger version of Spears’ character.

Reflecting on her experience filming the movie, Spears noted in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me that “the experience wasn’t easy for me.”

She reflected that her fictional role leaked into her real life as she was “unable to break out of [her] character” even when the cameras stopped rolling.

The pop icon declared that Crossroads was “pretty much the beginning and end of [her] acting career.”