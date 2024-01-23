Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker returns to her NYC apartment again after arrest

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker returned to her apartment Monday despite his initial arrest

Taylor Swift’s stalker isn’t giving up so easily.

On Saturday, a man was arrested after allegedly trying to break into the international pop icon’s New York City home.

Two days later, the same man – whose identity is yet to be revealed – was caught lurking in the neighbourhood yet again.

Eyewitnesses told Page Six that the alleged stalker was seen hanging around her Tribeca apartment at around 3 pm local time on Monday, and was apprehended by police around 6 pm.

Moreover, Swift’s team reportedly asked authorities to make the arrest away from her building.

“They went after him on Hudson by Bubby’s,” a source told the outlet, adding that the suspect resisted and had to be tackled.

The NYPD initially answered a call Saturday after eyewitnesses saw a “disorderly person” near the multi-Grammy-winner’s home, and “upon arrival were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location.”

Though law enforcement did not confirm the break-in attempt at Swift’s home, eyewitnesses reported that the man “went up to Taylor’s door.”

Moreover, he had reportedly been “lurking” around the neighbourhood “for a few weeks” and had been “sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making every one uncomfortable.”

As residents confronted him, he had allegedly admitted, “I want to see Taylor.”

According to law enforcement, charges against the man are still pending.