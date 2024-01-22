Prince Harry appears 'unaffected' by King Charles, Kate's health issues

File Footage

Prince Harry was criticised by a royal commentator for not mentioning his ailing father King Charles and Princess Kate during his acceptance speech at the 21st annual Aviation Awards.



In conversation with GB News, royal expert Angela Levin said the Duke of Sussex's 'jokes' at the award ceremony sounded 'ludicrous' amid the royal health scare.

She said, "Harry was there yesterday evening to take the award and John Travolta was there to give it to him."

"And he said: 'Ah, do you remember when you danced with my mother? I was only one. And look as us now, I expect you still celebrate it every night that you danced with her,'" Angela added.

The expert continued, "What I thought was it was quite phony because he was trying to make joke after joke after joke and he didn't mention once about his father or his sister-in-law, who he said for years was a sister he'd always wanted."

Angela said that the Duke of Sussex should have extended his support and well wishes to his family at the time of severe health crisis.

However, his speech and gestures at the event revealed that he ignored and appeared unaffected by ailing Charles and Kate, claimed the commentator.

She said, "I think when you've got two people in your family who are unwell and it's quite a shock. A sentence wouldn't have hurt."

Notably, Harry's appearance at the award ceremony came after the Royal Palaces announced the Monarch and Kate Middleton's health problems.