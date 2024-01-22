Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan hospitalised after heart attack symptoms

Jamie Dornan's run-in with a caterpiller landed him in the hospital

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan was hospitalised after suffering from symptoms similar to a heart attack following a run in with toxic caterpillars on a trip to Portugal.

According to his pal Gordon Smart, who also found himself in the hospital for similar reasons, spoke on BBC’s The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected podcast.

Initially believing that their health issues were caused by a night of heavy drinking the duo brushed off their discomfort which were caused by toxic caterpillars.

Smart revealed that he felt a "tingling in his left hand and tickling in his left arm" that made him think it was "the sign of the start of a heart attack."

"Now, I’m a fairly healthy guy but once you start thinking, you’re having a heart attack, you’re pretty sure that you’re convincing yourself that you are having one," he said.

When he returned to his hotel, he was surprised to learn that the actor was also experiencing the same levels of discomfort as he was also taken to the hospital for the same reason.

“Jamie said, ‘Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance,'” Smart recalled.

“Anyway, as he left the hospital, the paramedics asked them for a selfie, which is really what you want when you’re being wheeled out of a hospital room.”

“And it turns out that there are caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal that have been killing people’s dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks,” he shared.