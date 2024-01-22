Sarah Ferguson dismisses reports of her and Prince Andrew's eviction from royal residence

Sarah Ferguson, who has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, has seemingly shut down reports of her and Prince Andrew's eviction from Royal Lodge.

The Duchess of York has returned to her and ex-husband Andrew's royal residence after spending some time at a medical health resort in Austria, saying: "I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."

She also appeared thanking King Charles and family for love and support during tough phase of her life.

Fergie has been praised as "very resilient" by her loved ones. A second cancer diagnosis in "a matter of months has obviously been a shock and a blow," a friend of Fergie told PEOPLE.



Following the new diagnosis, Ferguson spent some time at a clinic in Austria. "Her time in Austria helped her gather her strength,” Ferguson's friend said. “And her family is supporting her."

Princess Eugenie's mom's latest statement appears rejecting rumours of her and Andrew's eviction from their lavish 30-room mansion.



It seems as King Charles is not thinking to kick the Duke and Duchess of York out of their royal residence amid calls and pressure to cut ties with Andrew after the new court documents.

Previously, an associate of the Duke claimed the King will not evict his younger brother from his Royal Lodge because 'blood is thicker than water' for the royal family,

It emerged after reports that the King was planning to force the disgraced royal out of the mansion he occupies on the Windsor estate by withdrawing funding for his brother's home security. However, A friend of Andrew, who is in regular communication with the Duke, has claimed that while some palace officials would back the eviction, King Charles would never authorise it.