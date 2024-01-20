Sharon Stone opens up about biggest fear for her sons in today’s society

Sharon Stone talks about her biggest fear for her sons in today's society

Sharon Stone has recently opened up about her biggest fear for her teenage sons growing up in today's society.



In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar Spain, the Basic Instinct star, who is mother to three adopted sons, expressed her concerns for her boys growing into young adults in this period.

“Without a doubt Internet pornography,” said Sharon.

The Total Recall actress mentioned, “Although I hate the image that it projects of women, I find the way in which it steals intimacy and the joy of that intimacy even more serious.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon shared that society didn’t change even though the rise of feminism and MeToo movement.

“I think men were so intimidated by #MeToo that to punish us they decided to cancel Roe v. Wade,” stated the actress which referred to the decision of the United States Supreme Court to overturn a 1973 ruling that guaranteed abortion in the country.

Sharon pointed out, “#MeToo made them behave like rabid animals.”

The Casino actress recalled she pitched studio executives a Barbie movie in the 1990s.

Sharon however disclosed that the movie chiefs mocked on her idea for a movie about the iconic toy doll.

Meanwhile, Sharon was happy to see the changes in Hollywood with Barbie movie.