PPP to form next govt with help of 'independent' candidates: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a public meeting in Rahim Yar Khan on January 19, 2024. — X/@MediaCellPPP

Ruling out the possibility of a post-February 8 general elections alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday claimed that his party would bring independent candidates into their fold to form the next government.

The PPP and the PML-N were major partners in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) 16-month government that was formed after overthrowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in April 2022.

However, as the general elections draw near, the PPP has been on a rampage against its former coalition partners, blaming the PML-N for the skyrocketing inflation and economic mismanagement in the short-term government.

Geo News’ Shahzad Iqbal asked Bilawal during an interview that the PML-N is eyeing to secure major seats in the National Assembly from Punjab, but if it does not succeed, it would need the PPP to come back into power in the centre.

In response, Bilawal said: “Who told you that the PPP will form a coalition government with them [PML-N]? I have stated this before as well: ‘Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me'.”

“If they were banking on the [PPP] to form their government, then it will be tough for them,” Bilawal said, as he noted that the PML-N is not in a good position in Punjab as it has been in the past.

Bilawal said that people from across the spectrum are against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif becoming the prime minister for the fourth time. He noted that his party would bring independent candidates into their fold to form a government and elect its premier.

Recalling the PDM’s tenure, the PPP chief blamed the PML-N for not following up on the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which put the country at stake.

“Their decision hurt the economy,” he said, terming the PML-N leaders’ narrative of “sacrificing politics for saving the state” a “joke”.

Moving on to the Imran Khan-led PTI, Bilawal said as a democratic politician, he is not in favour of any party’s electoral symbol being taken away as it is crucial to any campaign.

“I would not want it; however, it is written in the law that a party should hold internal polls. When the PTI was in the government, they were told to hold intra-party elections,” Bilawal, who served as the foreign minister in the PDM’s tenure, said.

The PPP chief said the PTI’s lawyers came to the Supreme Court for two days unprepared, which led to them losing their symbol. “Party workers had to bear this loss because of the PTI's legal team,” he added.