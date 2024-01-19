Trailblazer or turncoat? Christopher Nolan sparks debate on Indie Film identity

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is abuzz with the arrival of cinematic titan, Christopher Nolan.

But unlike his usual realm of sprawling sci-fi epics and grand heist dramas, Nolan's presence here shines a spotlight on his early independent filmmaking roots.

He received the inaugural Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award at the opening night gala, honouring his impact on the world of cinema. Dressed in his signature sharp suit and tie, Nolan captivated the audience with a disarming blend of self-deprecating humour and insightful reflections on his career.

At the opening night gala of the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night in Park City, Robert Downey Jr. made a statement from the stage.

“During this wildly social season, in the wake of resounding global reaction to the Oppenheimer phenomenon, Chris and I shared a vulnerable moment of existential query. He placed his hand on my shoulder, got a little misty and whispered, ‘I’m beginning to wonder, is it possible: Death by schmoozing?’ Adulation, congratulations, celebration, being thanked and honoured is as desirable to him as being tarred, feathered and pilloried.”

About the subject, Nolan asked, “Was I ever an independent filmmaker?” He thinks not. “I’ve never been an independent filmmaker because I don’t think you can be. I think painters are independent. I think poets can be independent. As filmmakers, we’re so dependent on other people.”

He used Memento as a prime example. “A lot of people know that Memento came to Sundance. A lot of people know that it was a hit, and it enabled so much more that came after it for us. But not a lot of people know that what really happened with that film is we finished it and then somebody, not me, had the bright idea of screening for all of the independent distributors at the same time to try and sell the film, get a bidding war going or whatever. And they all passed,” he said of the 2000 film starring Guy Pearce as an amnesia-rattled man attempting to find his wife’s killer. “No one wanted the film. In the year or so after that, we were in terrible limbo, we never knew whether anyone would ever see this film.”

Nolan's acceptance speech was a masterclass in storytelling, as he weaved anecdotes from his early days directing low-budget films like Memento and The Following with heartfelt appreciation for the nurturing environment Sundance provided.