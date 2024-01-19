Snoop Dogg's daughter dashed to hospital following 'severe' stroke

Snoop Dogg’s daughter was recently admitted to a hospital after suffering a stroke.

Cori Broadus, whom the rapper shares with wife Shanté, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she suffered a “severe stroke” at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 17.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” the 24-year-old wrote a photo from hospital bed.

“Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," she wailed in a follow-up story.

Snoop Dogg hasn’t addressed Cori’s health scare yet, who was diagnosed with lupus at age 6.

According to People, Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system begins attacking its own tissues by mistaking them as foreign invaders. There’s currently no cure for the disease.

In 2023, Broadus opened up about her approach to minimizing the effects of lupus on her body, revealing she got rid of medications and has since been inclined towards doing “everything natural”.

“I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water,” she told the outlet at the time. “So now I think my body's like, OK, this is the new program and she's getting used to it.”

Broadus also admitted that taking medications her entire life made her feel dependent and she “kind of just went cold Turkey.”