Ian Somerhalder confirms retirement from acting: ‘Don’t miss any of it’

Ian Somerhalder shares two children with wife Nikki Reed

Ian Somerhalder has swapped out his Hollywood fame for a life on the farm.

The Vampire Diaries star, 42, has confirmed that though he had “an amazing run” while acting, he, along with wife Nikki Reed and their two children, packed up their belongings and moved to a farm just outside of Los Angeles – and he has no intention of looking back.

“I loved what I did for a really long time,” Somerhalder admitted to E! News. But, he noted, “I don’t miss any of it. I love making films, and I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run.”

Meanwhile, the Twilight actress gave her own insights into live away from the city while speaking at Thursday’s Los Angeles premiere of Common Ground.

“When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion,” Reed, 35, told the outlet. “It’s a beautiful thing to see what’s happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from.”

The couple began dating in 2014 and tied the knot the following year.

They share 6-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil and announced the birth of their son in June 2023.