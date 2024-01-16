Meghan Markle defended by British-Nigerian lawyer after new shocking claims

Meghan Markle defended by British-Nigerian lawyer amid new shocking claims

A renowned British-Nigerian lawyer has come out in defence of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle amid new bombshell claims.



Dr Shola Mos-Shogbaminu, notable as an activist and political commentator, has defended the Duchess of Sussex over her decision to use the name Lilibet for her and Prince Harry's daughter.



Dr Shola Mos-Shogbaminu took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her opinion amid ongoing controversy about the Sussexes, writing: "God give me strength - people have lost their minds. [1] Harry and Meghan do not need anyone's permission, least of all Queen Elizabeth, to name their child Lilibet."



Pointing out previous claims that the pair asked the late monarch for approval, Dr Shola continued: "The fact that they got her blessing was out of respect not 'necessity'."

She also added: "The name Lilibet predates Queen Elizabeth for goodness sake - she didn't own it or create it!"



Dr Shola also pointed out how the latest revelation will make the late Queen look, adding that they would "blight her character and judgment".

She continued: "What grandmother in her right mind would be 'angry' at a great-grandchild being named in her honour?

"I have a very strong views about Queen Elizabeth but even I'm flabbergasted at those spurious claims that do nothing but blight her character and judgment."

She concluded: "If these unnamed 'sources and aides' thought this would damage Harry and Meghan, they're wrong. The Daily Mail has successfully dredged up a dead Queen and given her name a beating in order to profit off defaming Harry and Meghan again. Shameful."

A source in Robert Hardman's new book 'Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story' claimed that the late Queen was "as angry as I'd ever seen her" after Meghan and Harry stated that they had her blessing to use her childhood nickname for their daughter.

'Lilibet' is known to have been the sweet nickname for the late Queen Elizabeth II, first adopted when she was a toddler and affectionately used by her father King George V and Prince Philip.