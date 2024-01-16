Kieran Culkin thanks wife 'for sharing life with him' while accepting Emmy

Kieran Culkin praises his beautiful wife for 'sharing life with him' and made a joke on stage about wanting to expand their family after winning his first-ever Emmy on Monday night at the 2023 Emmys.



“My beautiful wife Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much,” Culkin said from the stage. “And Jazz: I want more. You said maybe if I win.”

Jazz laughed and grinned in her seat, and the entire theatre chuckled at his joke.

After the fourth and final season of Succession aired in 2023, Culkin won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Roman Roy.

Following his victories at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes earlier this month, he now holds his first trophy after three nominations. In all three ceremonies, Succession was awarded best drama series as well.

“I love you all so much,” Culkin said from the Emmys stage. “Especially everyone in the cast…every single one of you thank you so much. I love you.”

He then shouted out Jesse Armstrong “for being a brilliant writer, showrunner and gentlemen. Thank you for Succession.”