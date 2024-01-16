Salma Hayek pays heartfelt tribute to late 'Grown Ups' actor Alec Musser

Salma Hayek remembers her late Grown Ups co-star on social media: Watch

Salma Hayek has recently paid tribute to her late Grown Ups co-star Alec Musser who passed away at the age of 50.



On Monday, the Desperado actress took to Instagram and posted a memorable scene from the 2010 movie featuring the late actor in chiselled look.

In the clip, Musser played the role of Water Park Stud. The scene included Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello and Joyce Van Patten at a water park. The ladies saw a buff man walking towards them as they enjoy some downtime.

As soon as the ladies in the scene heard his high-pitched voice, they were stunned and started laughing with Rudolph character added, “Everything was on steroids except for his voice.”

Hayek penned a heartfelt caption, writing, “In loving memory of Alec Musser. He was so kind professional and absolutely hilarious.”

She continued, “His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him.”

“My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss,” concluded the actress.

After Hayek, the movie’s co-writer and actor Adam Sandler also remembered Musser.



He posted a photo of the late actor with a caption, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

For the unversed, Musser died at 50 in his home in Del Mar, California. His fiancée Paige Press told Deadline. Press, however, didn’t disclose the cause of his demise.