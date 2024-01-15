Katie Price confronts ‘financial’ woes amid unsettled debt to ex husband Alex Reid

Despite the court's ruling in favour of Alex, he is still awaiting the promised payment

Katie Price is set to confront bailiffs who are reportedly planning to thoroughly search her residence, known as the "mucky mansion," due to an outstanding £250,000 debt owed to her ex-husband, Alex Reid.

According to media reports, debt collectors are scheduled to visit Katie's property on Monday, as Alex has yet to receive payment for the six-figure sum awarded to him by the courts four years ago.

The legal dispute dates back to 2019 when Alex Reid, a former cage fighter, won a case against Katie Price.

The 48-year-old, who was married to Katie from 2010 to 2012, secured a £250,000 settlement after accusing the former Loose Woman of leaking an explicit sex tape and photos of him.

The lawsuit was based on claims that Katie had violated Alex's right to privacy by distributing private and intimate information.

The mother-of-five faced allegations of playing a sexually explicit video clip of Alex to a TV audience during the filming of an episode of Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side in January 2018.

Despite the court's ruling in favour of Alex, he is still awaiting the promised payment, leading to the impending visit by debt collectors.

A source told: 'High Court Enforcement officers will be attending Katie's property on Monday because she still hasn't paid an amount owed to her ex-husband Alex Reid.

'They will be visiting two different locations including her mucky mansion to retrieve items to the value of the amount that Alex is due.

'She has only paid £1,000 towards the value she owes and Alex is tired of waiting for the full sum.'