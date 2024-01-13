Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'real problem' ahead

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face a "real problem" if they don't move away from attacking the royal family, an expert has warned.



Royal author Tom Bower has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made serious allegations against some senior members of the royal family, have "nothing more to deliver" and should move on from the royal family.

"Their problem is all they can offer the American public is to trash the Royal Family. Their real problem now is they've got to find a new act. They've got nothing to deliver other than themselves," he told Talk TV.

The royal expert appeared suggesting Meghan and Harry's dream of starting a new life in America has "unravelled spectacularly".

According to Tom, Prince Archie and princess Lilibet's parents can "see the end of the road" and can't find more sources of income to sustain their lifestyle. However, he suggested Meghan's upcoming memoir could change things.



Royal commentator Neil Sean also claimed Harry's wife has been asked to produce three chapters before receiving any payment.